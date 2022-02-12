Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.68) to €18.00 ($20.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

