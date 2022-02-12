Newton (NEW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.78 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.26 or 0.06863327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.91 or 0.99950058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

