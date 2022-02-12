Newmont’s (NEM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

