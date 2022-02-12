Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

