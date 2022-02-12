Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Up 9.7% Following Earnings Beat

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 84,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,007,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Newell Brands by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

