New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NEWR stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

