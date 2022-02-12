Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 5,184 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $16,174.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

