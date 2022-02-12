Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.41.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,690. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

