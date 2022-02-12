Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.
NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.
In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
