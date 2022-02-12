Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

