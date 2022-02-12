Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.99% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $181,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

