Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NHS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 52,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,252. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.