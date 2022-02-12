Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

