Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

