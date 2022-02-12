Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

