Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 85,603 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

