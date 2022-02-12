Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 117,752 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,380 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $132.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.