Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0148 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $440.32 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,612.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.27 or 0.06932831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00297243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00763072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013810 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00075009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00406698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00221442 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,564,208,022 coins and its circulating supply is 29,746,176,564 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

