Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 928.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RRSSF opened at 1.02 on Friday. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.76.
About Neometals
