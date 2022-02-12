Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 928.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RRSSF opened at 1.02 on Friday. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.76.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.