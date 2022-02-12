Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NLS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

