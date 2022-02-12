NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,918. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

