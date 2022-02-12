Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.39) to €26.40 ($30.34) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.