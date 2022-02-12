Natixis Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.76 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

