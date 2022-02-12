Natixis Purchases Shares of 61,679 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

