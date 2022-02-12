Natixis Purchases New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

