Natixis Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 26.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,072,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

