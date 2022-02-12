Natixis Acquires Shares of 10,388 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of WEX opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.