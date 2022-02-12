National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) were down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock worth $8,487,496 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

