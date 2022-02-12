National Bank Financial Increases TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$36.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

