National Bank Financial Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.39. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
