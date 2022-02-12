National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday.

HRX stock opened at C$17.90 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$14.95 and a one year high of C$19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.92.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

