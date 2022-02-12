Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Myers Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $601.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

