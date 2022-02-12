Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $901.41

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 901.41 ($12.19) and traded as low as GBX 886 ($11.98). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 892 ($12.06), with a volume of 120,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 906.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

