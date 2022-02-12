Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley Sells 2,745 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MUR opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.