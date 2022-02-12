Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

