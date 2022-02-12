Morgan Stanley Upgrades St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) to Buy

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $1,900.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.97) to GBX 1,765 ($23.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,832.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

