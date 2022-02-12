Morgan Stanley Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $64.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.53.

LYFT stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

