Morgan Stanley Sells 86,644 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Dollar General worth $448,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.