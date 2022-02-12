Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 409,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

