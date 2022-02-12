Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

Feb 12th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON EVR opened at GBX 444.70 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

