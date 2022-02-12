Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON EVR opened at GBX 444.70 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

