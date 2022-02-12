Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.90% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $471,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

