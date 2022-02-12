Morgan Stanley Purchases 67,808 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,862,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.36% of VICI Properties worth $422,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

