Morgan Stanley Has $384.57 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Sempra Energy worth $384,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.