Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,263 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.92% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $499,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

