Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $279.80

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 279.80 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.84), with a volume of 92976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.60 ($3.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.81) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.90. The stock has a market cap of £944.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50.

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,817.04).

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.