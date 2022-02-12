Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.29. 1,816,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,614. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.