Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $378.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.