Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $256,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

