Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MONCU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 43.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 13.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

