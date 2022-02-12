Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $13.86. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,183,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.