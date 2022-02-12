Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s current price.

GLUE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

